Lucille Evans, 77 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Sam Lands officiating. Burial will follow at Sanders Mill Creek Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. up until time of service.
Lucille is survived by her children, Sherri Tate (Milton), Elaine Tate (Will), Joey Evans (Darlene) and Andrea Atkins; grandchildren, Crystal Tate, Keith Tate (Amber), Dustin Evans (Angela), Cody Evans, Leigh Summerford, Tori Tate and Bree Atkins; great grandchildren, Sandra Eldridge, Krista Eldridge, Hallie Tate, Braylen Tate, Waylon Tate, Dawson Tate, Noah Haynes, Ami Evans, Bellah Evans, Jayse Evans and Hunter Summerford; great great-grandchildren, Kamarii Hutchins and Kacyn Hutchins; brothers, Billy Sanders, Stanley Peacock and Doyle Peacock and a host of nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd C. Evans; daughter, Beverly Evans; son-in-law, Kelly Atkins; parents, Arthur Peacock and Eva Mashburn Sanders and siblings, Harold “Buddy” Peacock, Paul Peacock Jr, Kim Peacock, Dorothy “Dot” Jez, Veda Peacock, Pauline Sanders Putman, Annie Ruth Sanders Robertson, Edith Peacock Hanks, Peggy Peacock Hess, Howard Sanders, Robert Sanders and Franklin Peacock.
