Lawrence Shafer, 66 of Skyline, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022.
A graveside service was held Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Skyline Cemetery with Timothy Wright officiating.
Lawrence is survived by his children, Dustin (Jennifer) Henshaw; Nakia (Josh) Bradley and Elliott Henshaw; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Charles (Sherran) Shafer; sisters, Euna Venable, Brenda Shafer and Edna Walters and lifelong friend, Ronald Keeton.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Shafer; parents, Wilson and Ada Shafer; sisters, Shelby Kohlschreiber and Belva Shafer; brother-in-law, Calvin Venable; nephew, Michael Venable and niece, Marsha Wilhelm.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.