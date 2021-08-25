George Madison Atchley, 85 of Stevenson, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at Highland Medical Center in Scottsboro.
George was a retired electrician for Avondale Mills and Shaw Industries after 42 years of service. He was a member of the Roaches Cove Baptist Church for over 45 years and served as a deacon since 1982.
George is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ola Ruth Atchley; son and daughter-in-law, Raymond and Alice Atchley; grandchildren, Lauren and Justin Lackey, Nicholas and Lauren Atchley and Nicole and Shawn Curtis and great grandchildren, Hudson Curtis, Isaac and Emma Lackey and Olivia Atchley.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Ronnie Day and Dale Haynes officiating.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Roaches Cove Baptist Church, 1000 County Road 55, Fackler, AL 35746.
