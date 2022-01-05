Opal R. Rounsavall, 90, passed away on Dec. 31, 2021 at Cloverdale Rehab Facility in Scottsboro.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at Rudder Funeral Chapel in Scottsboro.
Opal is survived by two children, Rick (Jill) Rounsavall and Linda (Ronnie) White; six grandchildren, Lori Rounsavall, Chris (Candace) Rounsavall, Brian Rounsavall, Stacey (Nathan) Bachmann, Jordan (Lindsey) White and Joshua White; four great grandchildren, Harper G. Rounsavall, Cooper White, Colter White and Chloe White and siblings, Lila Stewart, Mildred Saint, Alta (Bobby) Saint and Jack Rousseau.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Rounsavall; son, Larry Rounsavall; parents, Dave and Beulah Rousseau and siblings, Michael Rousseau, Homer Rousseau, Elizabeth Frazier and Esmond Rousseau.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Union Primitive Baptist Church, 11400 County Road 30, Woodville, AL 35776.
Online condolences can be made at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.