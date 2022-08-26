Albert Donald Avans, 72 of Scottsboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Hytop Cemetery with Ray Davis officiating.
Albert is survived by his wife, Marion Avans; daughters, Melissa Smith and Heather Guffey; son, Donald Avans; grandchildren, Alaine Avans, Dawson Smith, Carmen Avans and Jayden Guffey and sisters, Faye Frye, Glenna Williams and Nancy Avans.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
