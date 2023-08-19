Mr. Ronald Steven Hodges, 70, of New Hope passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, Decatur, Alabama.
Steve is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marion “Mar” Hodges, and his mother, Glenda “Bit” Hodges of Woodville. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Roy Hodges, grandparents Roy and Pearl Hodges and Tom and Mattie Hollaway, and several aunts and uncles.
Steve was a 1971 graduate of Woodville High School and a 1975 graduate of the University of North Alabama. He retired from Alabama Farmers’ Cooperative as manager of the year after 43 years of service. After retirement, Steve enjoyed helping out at Butler’s Farm. He was a loyal and faithful member of Woodville Baptist Church for over 62 years. For many years, he served as deacon, worship leader and song director. He also served in the Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief Program.
Steve loved those in his circle fiercely and those who knew him, knew that beneath the tough exterior lived a heart for people.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Funeral at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at Union Cemetery, Woodville, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Woodville Baptist Church or the Big Oak Ranch.