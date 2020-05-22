Carolyn Holt Weise, 75 of Hendersonville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Carolyn was the daughter of the late Walter and Fannie Holt of Skyline.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens. There will a visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Mrs. Weise is survived by her husband, Curtis Weise; children, Scott Weise, Lance Weise and Shauna Weise Bomer; grandchildren, Jake Weise, Jenna Weise Soule, Dillon Weise, Ella Weise, Blake Weise, Luke Weise and Zephaniah Bomer and brother, Jones Holt.
She was preceded in death by her son, Todd Weise; sister, Patricia Simmons and parents.