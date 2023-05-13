Mechelle Lee Campbell
Mrs. Mechelle Lee Campbell, age 56 of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away Friday, May 5, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. David Norton officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Mrs. Campbell is survived by her husband, Robert Campbell; daughter, Erica Paige Tackett; son, Jeremy Doyle Smith (Debbie); grandchildren, Conrad Smith, Presley Smith; mother, Donna Golden; brother, Nelson Joe Gordon; niece, Jessica Leanna Wilson (Daniel); nephew, Nelson Joe Golden Jr.; great nephews, Brody Wilson, Preston Wilson, Dante Wilson, Dexter Wilson; Aunt, Dottie Fowler.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Joe Golden.