Crystal Ann Keel, 38 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. She was born on July 5, 1983. She was a very devoted mother, daughter and friend to many.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Dakota Gant officiating. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Crystal is survived by her children, Noah Campbell, Keylee Paradise and Kimber Paradise; parents, Jeff and Sheila Gant; brothers and sisters, Rachel Keel, Dakota (Diandra) Gant, Jessica Keel and John (Traci) Keel; nieces and nephews, Arian Campbell, Nolan Gant, Saige Gant, Braelynn Gant and many other special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ricky Keel.
