Terri Swancey Matherly, 32 and formerly of this area, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22. 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1., 2020, at 4 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Arnold officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Mrs. Matherly is survived by her husband, Raymon Matherly; mother, Anita Wells; sister, Stephanie Pollard and children, Gage Swancey, Maurice Matherly, Marcus Matherly, Jeremiah Wells and Jordyn Wells.
She was preceded in death by her father, Terry Swancey; grandparents, Betty Ricketts, Carlos Wells and Wayne and Helen Swancey and father-in-law, Robert Matherly Sr.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.