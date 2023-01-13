Judy Lynn Nichols O’Brien, 75 of Huntsville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from 6-8 p.m., at Section Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Dutton Methodist Cemetery.
Mrs. O’Brien is survived by her brother, Gary Nichols; nieces, Sara (Andrew) Jones and Jessica Nichols and great nephew, William.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lody and Bereth Nichols; brother, Tony Nichols and husband, Carl O’Brien.
To plant a tree in memory of JUDY O’BRIEN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.