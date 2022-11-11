Jack Randall Adams, 66 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Jack was in the United States Air Force. He loved music and played guitar. He was one of the most selfless and compassionate people and loved dogs.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed at Dolberry Cemetery.
Jack is survived by his sons, Kenneth Adams (Rebecca), Matthew Hasty (Erica) and Derek Bass (Tina); grandchildren, Sophia Adams, Emma Hasty and Owen Hasty; mother, Eleanor Matheny and brother, Wayne Adams (Rhonda).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Adams; stepfather, J.D. Adams; father, Jack Colquitt Palmer and brother, Lee Garrett Adams.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
