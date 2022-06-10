Henry Lee Bohannon, 67 of Scottsboro, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Henry was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt arrowheads. He was very kind and generous to all of his family and friends.
Henry is survived by his daughter, Janice Ball; grandchildren, Kristen Ball and Kaitlyn Ball; sister, Joyce Levandowski (Walter); nephews, Michael Mahone, Kevin Mahone, Christopher Mahone and Derek Levandowski and numerous friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.