Ann Barbee Chambless passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Southern Estates Assisted Living where she had been a resident for three years.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Ann was born Aug. 14, 1936, in Scottsboro, to Albert Leonard “Buck” and Era Wilhelm Barbee. She was a 1954 graduate of Jackson County High School.
She married Joe Chambless in August 1954. Ann enjoyed riding and showing horses, reading, playing Bridge and being involved in anything that concerned her son, Heath.
She loved history and spent many years researching and compiling genealogy information and was always willing to share with others.
While at Southern Estates, she worked hundreds of crossword puzzles and preferred the New York Times puzzles that were more challenging than the average ones.
She is survived by her son, Robert Heath Chambless; daughter-in-law, Yeongha Seo and grandson, Joseph Seo Chambless, all of Daegu, South Korea; sister, Martha Barbee Hess of Scottsboro and special friend, Dendy Rousseau of Hampton Cove.
We would like to thank and praise the Southern Estates Assisted Living owner and staff for the wonderful care Ann received. She was treated like family. Also, thanks to the staff at Encompass Hospice who gave her excellent care.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.