Kenneth Earl Lawrence Sr., 87 of Scottsboro, passed from the arms of his family into the arms of God on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Mr. Lawrence was born in Marion County, Alabama to Willie and Dorothy Lawrence. Upon graduation from Florence State Teachers College, he began his 35 plus year career as a coach, teacher and principal in Jackson County. He has a great love and respect for his students, teachers and support staff.
Mr. Lawrence also had a deep love for God. He spread God’s love daily by example. Through the years, he has taught Sunday School and led singing at Woods Cove Church of Christ and Pikeville Church of Christ.
Mr. Lawrence met and married the love of his life, Mary Elizabeth Melton, when he moved to Jackson County. They were both dedicated educators for many years. Upon retirement, they enjoyed traveling with family.
Mr. Lawrence is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Elizabeth Lawrence; his daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Rick Lusk; his son, Kenneth Earl Lawrence Jr.; three grandchildren, Brittany Lusk Puckett, Price (Jessica) Lawrence and James (Shannon) Lusk and four great grandchildren, Susanna Mae Puckett, Sawyer Puckett, Lucy Lusk and Charlotte Lusk
He is also survived by his niece, Lori and Richard White; grand nieces and nephews, Paige and Garon Machen and their children, Abrie, Hollis and Hattie Machen; Sydney Staton and Jonathan and Kendall White, Josh White and family; his brother, Ray and Linda Lawrence and family and very special friends, Linda and Harold Reynolds and family.
Mr. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Dorothy Lawrence; brother, I.V. Lawrence and his sister, Mildred Mitchell.
No services planned at this time.
