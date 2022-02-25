Mildred Evelyn Henegar, 87 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Henegar is survived by her daughter, Sandra Goff; grandchildren, Steven Goff (Vanessa), Elizabeth Sewell (Jason) and William Henegar (Michelle); great grandchildren, Justin Goff, Taylor Bagwell, Riley Henegar, Kacey Goff, Anna Goff, Ty Sewell, Layna Sewell, Lauren Beddingfield and Katie Beddingfield; sister, Elizabeth Squires and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Ollie Day; husband, William Roy “Bud” Henegar; son, William Ronald “Ron” Henegar; brother, Fred Day and sister, Annie Hampton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the DeKalb County Advocacy Center, P.O. Box 680173, Fort Payne, AL 35968.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.