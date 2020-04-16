Linda Dorine Payne, 54 of Woodville, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Long and fiancé, Rex Payne.
She is survived by her son, Billy Warren; daughter, Hope (Danny Frasier) Moon; grandsons, Cherokee Martin and Damien Warren; sisters, Anita (Melvin) Snodgrass and Mary (David) Sandlin; brothers, Carlos (Tammie) Long and Avery (Scarlett) Long; special niece, Alee (Patrick) Pruett and special great niece, Aydah Pruitt.
A graveside service for the family was held at Brown Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special offering of thanks to Dr. Larry Bolton and staff, Highlands Home Health and ABC Hospice Care.