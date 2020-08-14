David Ray Avans, 81 of Hytop, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at his home with family by his side.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Hytop Holiness Church with Ray Davis, Todd Davis and James “Totchie” McLain officiating. Burial followed in Hytop Cemetery.
David is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Lou Avans; daughter, Wendy (Josh) Robinson; son, Brett (Roxann) Avans; granddaughters, Amanda Avans, Sandy Avans, Tori Avans, Hannah (Caleb) West and Reese Robinson; grandsons, Seth Avans and Drew Robinson; sisters, Glenna (Floyd) Williams, Faye (Claude) Frye and Nancy Avans; brothers, Donald (Elaine) Avans and Johnny Steele; sisters-in-law, Doris Avans, Mable Avans and Wanda Avans and daughter-in-law, Mary Sanders Avans.
He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Avans; parents, Albert and Ella Avans; sisters, Jewel (John L.) Campbell and Betty (Lonnie) Culver and brothers, Ed (Bobbie) Avans, Burton (Virginia) Avans, James Avans and LeRoy Avans.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.