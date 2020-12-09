Wilma Counts, 80 of Paint Rock, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Wilma was on the Paint Rock Town Council for 20 years.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Paint Rock Cemetery.
Wilma is survived by her sons, Michael Counts, Billy R. (Birgit) Counts and Jonathan T. (Jenna) Counts; grandchildren, Patricia Gagnon and Brantley Mason Counts; great grandchildren, Holly Rose Gagnon and Lilly Madeline Gagnon; sisters, Patsy O’Neal and Joyce (Charles) Garner and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.