Mable Kay Venable, 93 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at her residence.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great-grandmother. She loved her daughter-in-law and son-in-law and treated them like her kids.
Mrs. Venable was a member of Faith Covenant Church of God and worked in the church thrift store for many years.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Pastor Brett Hogland officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Venable is survived by her daughter, Judy Patterson (Ed); son, Tommy Venable (Diane); grandchildren, Teresa Paradise (Mike), Michael Hall (Kristen), Chad Patterson, April Patterson, Timothy Hall (Jamie), Tracie Day (Chris) and Terri Baxter (Selena); 16 great grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Venable; son, Wayne Baxter; parents, Virgil and Sarah Kay and sister, Eula Mae Williams.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.