Edward (Ed) Brown, 89 of Kingsport, Tennessee, went home to be with his Savior on July 7, 2021 at the James H. Quillen Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Ed grew up in Stevenson and was a graduate of Stevenson High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict, attaining the rank of staff sargeant.
He received electrical and instrumentation training while living in Michigan.
Over the course of his life, he worked for Peerless Cement, Square D, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Mead Paperboard and retired from Holston Defense Corporation in 1997.
Ed was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. One of his greatest joys was being a pawpaw. He loved attending church and bible study, camping, gospel music, visiting the Barter Theatre, studying aviation history and could fix practically anything.
Ed was a member of Sullivan Baptist Church in Kingsport. He was a member of Bolivar Masonic Lodge in Stevenson.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Brown and Willie Brown Hall; brothers, R.D. Brown (Virginia) and Billy Ray Brown; sister, Magalene Smith; brothers-in-law, Jay Stallings and Gordon Sebring as well as a niece and nephew.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Brenda; children, Susan Buckner, Elizabeth Stebbins (Peter), Phillip Brown (Kimberly), Michelle Ward (Christopher) and Michael Brown (Christine); stepson, Darren Light; stepdaughter, Devona Rotenberry (Hans); grandchildren, Patrick Brown (Amber), David Buckner, Allen Buckner (Brittany), Chad Mitchell (Jessica), Chelsea Yost (Cameron), Megan Gillespie (Brian), Whitney Yarborough (Josh), Matthew Brown (Sarah), Jennifer Ward, Heather Byers (Austin), Rebecca Ward, Isaiah, Tyler and Andrew Glance, Lakin McVey (Colton), Bryson Light and Astrid and Zander Rotenberry; great grandchildren, Huxton Buckner, Kyliegh and Cora Mitchell, Logan Ball, Jackson and Eliza Yarborough, Emory Gilliespie, Lucas and Caroline Byers and Amelia McVey; brother, John Kenneth Brown (Brenda); sisters, Edna Stallings and Mildred Sebring; sister-in-law, Kay Brown; several nieces and nephews and mother-in-law, Grace Crawford.
The family will receive friends at Rudder Funeral Home, in Stevenson, on Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 12:30-3 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Burial, with a military honor guard, will follow directly after at Stevenson City Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life for Ed Brown will be held at his home church of Sullivan Baptist in Kingsport at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 41428, Nashville, TN 37204; or Sullivan Baptist Church, 4152 Maplewood Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks and appreciation to the staff at the Community Living Center at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center for their devoted, loving care over the last several years, as well as the VA chaplain for ministering to Ed.