Addie Lee Bradford, 92 and formerly of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 in Clanton.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Marie Bradford; six grandchildren, Thomas Anthony Bradford II, Brian Lee Bradford, Michael Paul Bradford, Robert Del Bradford, Del Roberts and Charlie Gum; 12 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Thomas Bradford; parents, Rufus King and Ida Ann Johnson; son, Thomas Anthony Bradford and daughter, Anne Bradford Loyd.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro with Joe David Moore and Perry Wright officiating.

