Rebecca Ann Foshee, 79 of Hollywood, passed away on Jan. 29, 2022.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Eddie Foshee officiating. Burial followed in Friendship Cemetery.
