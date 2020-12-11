Kenneth Belvie West, 81 of Pleasant Groves, passed peacefully at his home on Dec. 8, 2020.
He was dedicated husband, father and “paw paw” to his family. He married his wife, Mary Catheryn West of 62 years on Jan. 3, 1959 and together raised four children.
Kenneth was a faithful member of Pleasant Groves Holiness Church where on Sept. 25, 1971 received the gift of the Holy Ghost. His faith in his Heavenly Father and love for his family could be seen in every step of life he took.
Kenneth had several grand, great and great-great grandchildren that were the light of his life. He was a wonderful example to them all. Although, he will be deeply missed, the good times and memories shared with his family and friends will remain in our hearts forever.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Dec. 11. 2020 at Pleasant Groves Holiness Church with Rev. Shirley Byrum and Rev. James Carl Black officiating. Burial followed at Pleasant Groves Cemetery.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Mary Catheryn West; son, Mickey (Sharon) West; daughters, Judith Matthews and Michelle (Matt) Cook; grandchildren, Nick (Erin) West, Mandy (Jeff) Hopper, Amy (Scott) Pace, Emily Miller, Blake (Maranda) West, Kate (Josh) Brooks, Amber Davy, Tyson McAllister, John (Melody) Wright, Mark (Stephanie) Wright, Adam (Medina) Wright, Matt (Casey) Wright, Nathan (Roxie) Wright, Timothy (Rebecca) Wright and Leah (Jordan); 40 great grandchildren; 16 great great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and honorable mention, Danny and Annelie Last and their three children and Ferdinand, Theodor and Wilhelmine.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Vickie Wright; grandchildren, Luke Wright and Tabitha Wright; parents, J.N. and Hettie West; brothers, Ernest West and Thomas West and sisters, Mildred Peacock, Amanda West, Gertrude Cain, Audrey Short, Ella Mae West, Vera Davis, Retha Hudgins and Jean Pence.
