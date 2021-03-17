Emilee Gladish Kincaid, nee: Martha Lynn Gladdish, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 23, 2021 at her residence in Sherman, Texas from natural causes. Lynn/Emilee was cremated in lieu of a memorial service or funeral.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1948, in Scottsboro, the daughter of Ladd Jr. and Johnnie Gladish and granddaughter of the late W.L. and Louise Potts Gladish of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.
Lynn graduated from Scottsboro High School, where she played the saxophone in the school’s marching band.
She is survived by a son and daughter. Anyone wishing to contact the family, please email lynngladish91@gmail.com.