Michael E. Brandon, 62 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Michael was a longtime resident of The Health Center at Standifer Place in Chattanooga.
He loved watching movies and listening to all kinds of music. He also enjoyed watching his special programs like Jerry Springer. His most favorite thing to was watching Alabama football.
He always looked forward to seeing the games, and all who knew him loved to tease him about their team beating Bama.
His favorite musician was Willie Nelson. His one true love was Jill Russell. Michael was truly loved by his family. All who knew Michael loved him because of his sweet nature. He always had a smile.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janell L. Brandon of Chattanooga and his father, William Elmer Brandon of Scottsboro.
Michael is survived by his brother, Roger Brandon and Renee; his sister, Kathie Brandon Averett and Kenny; nieces and nephews, Corey J. Marquez, Randy Don Brandon, Jamie (Dean) Kennedy, Jennifer Kelsey, Jared Bice and Elizabeth Kelsey and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Michael will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was a wonderful son, brother and uncle.
A special thank you to the staff at Standifer Place for the care and kindness that was shown to Michael for over 30 years. We love you, Michael.
