Roy “Gene” Sanford Jr., 55 of Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia, gained his angel wings on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Gene passed away peacefully with assurance he would spend eternity with Jesus. His favorite bible verses were those found in the 23rd chapter of Psalm.
Born on Feb. 7, 1965 in Louisville, Mississippi, Gene attended East Ridge High School and was later employed as a certified occupational hearing conservationist (CHOC).
He helped coach girls’ softball in his early years and valued any time spent with kids. Gene adored all animals, but especially his dogs, Mason and Bama.
He cherished any time spent with family, and lifelong friends, who have told us numerous stories of laughter and kindness. Gene had a heart of gold and never resisted a chance for laughter.
He treasured travels with friends, times spent in the Caribbean, in Texas and fishing on the farm in Cleveland, Tennessee. His passion for sports was no secret, the Atlanta Braves, the UTC Mocs and, of course, his beloved University of Alabama football team were at the top his must watch list. Roll Tide Roll!
Gene is survived by his parents, Johnnie L. Meherg Sanford of Ringgold, Georgia and Roy Eugene (Norma) Sanford Sr. of Scottsboro; his sisters, Faith (Mike) Goodman and Grace (Billy) Bush; brother, Andy Sanford; one daughter and four stepdaughters, Courtney (Matt) Harrell, Carli (Kevin) Schoettler, Whitney (David) Bailey and Meghan Paulhamus and their families who he adored.
He also had three nieces, five nephews, six great nieces and one great nephew, along with a multitude of aunts, uncles and cousins. We miss you already, and we will see you again one day.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to McKamey Animal Shelter or Hospice of Chattanooga. A huge thank you to Memorial Hospital and Hospice of Chattanooga for the treatment and kindness shown to Gene and our family.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, from 1-1:30 p.m., in the parlor of the funeral home. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m. in the Ft. Oglethorpe chapel of Wilson Funeral Home with Chuck patrick officiating.
Online guestbook at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home in Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia.