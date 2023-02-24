Walter Judson Kennamer was always on the leading edge of technology, and his great intelligence was well balanced by his sharp wit. Walt died January 7 at the age of 65. He grew up in Woodville and then Scottsboro and graduated from Scottsboro High School in 1975.

He was a member of the Scottsboro High School Debate Team, the National Honor Society and played in the band percussion section. He was also a disc jockey for WCRI radio station. Upon graduation he attended the University of Kansas and was a member of the national champion debate team in 1976. He transferred to the University of Alabama in 1977 where he graduated in 1979 with a BS in accounting. He was awarded a silver medal for receiving the second highest score in the state of Ohio when he sat for the CPA exam in May, 1979.

