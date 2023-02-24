Walter Judson Kennamer was always on the leading edge of technology, and his great intelligence was well balanced by his sharp wit. Walt died January 7 at the age of 65. He grew up in Woodville and then Scottsboro and graduated from Scottsboro High School in 1975.
He was a member of the Scottsboro High School Debate Team, the National Honor Society and played in the band percussion section. He was also a disc jockey for WCRI radio station. Upon graduation he attended the University of Kansas and was a member of the national champion debate team in 1976. He transferred to the University of Alabama in 1977 where he graduated in 1979 with a BS in accounting. He was awarded a silver medal for receiving the second highest score in the state of Ohio when he sat for the CPA exam in May, 1979.
He joined the accounting firm of Ernst and Whinney in Cleveland Ohio and was made partner in 1988. Walt was named the microcomputer division manager at the time when desktop and personal computers first entered the market. While in Cleveland he earned a Master of Business Administration in Information Systems from Case Western Reserve University in 1983.
In 1990 he became Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Fox Software Corp. and moved to Toledo. There he met his wife and love of his life, Sherri. They were married in 1992. When Fox Software Corp. was purchased by Microsoft in 1992 Walt and Sherri relocated to the Seattle area where they both began work for Microsoft. Walt was a software design engineer there until his retirement in 2009.
Walt was a life-long learner and had many interests. He was a voracious reader and the guy you wanted on your team for Trivial Pursuit. At one time he was a ranked chess player and enjoyed the game until his death. He held a CPA license in two states. He was an inventor and a skilled woodworker, gifting all his friends and family with his custom cutting boards. He was an inquisitive and accomplished cook. He won the Cleveland Chili Cook-off Jalapeno Eating Contest more than once. He was generous, kind, gentle and loved his family, friends and neighbors faithfully. But his universally mentioned characteristic was his sense of humor. It was dry. But he was mischievous and could design and hilariously execute a flawless prank. Whatever Walt did, he did well, including practical jokes.
Walt was preceded in death by his wife Sherri and his parents Benny and Jean Kennamer. He is survived by his sister Kim Kennamer Broyles (Eddie), his sister-in-law Rachel Cumpston (Garth), his nieces Katie Broyles Smith (Trent), Joanna Broyles and Emma Cumpston, and his nephews Matthew Broyles (Rosie) and Graham Cumpston, as well as a great nephew, two great nieces and many cousins.
A memorial service for Walt will be held March 26 in Washington State. The family has requested donations in his memory be made to The American Heart Association.
