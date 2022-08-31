Allan Trent Lewis, 56 of Scottsboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Pastor Brett Hogland officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.

