Allan Trent Lewis, 56 of Scottsboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Pastor Brett Hogland officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Trent is survived by his wife, Angie Lewis (Goins); sons, Trey Lewis and Blake Goins and mother, Shirley A. Lewis (Guess).
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
