Tommy Ray Talley, 62 of Dutton, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Tony McBride officiating. Burial will follow at Pace Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 12 noon until time of service.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Dianne Bell Talley; daughter, Amanda Nicole Talley; brother, Jimmy Talley; nephew, Robert Thompson and niece, Holly Thompson Lanier.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Beatrice Talley and sister, Betty Gold.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.