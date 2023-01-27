God’s Faithful Servant, Virginia E. Miller, 94 of Scottsboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
She graduated from NE Community College and finished her degree at Athens State. She earned her Masters at UAB.
She taught school at Limrock, Woodville and Hollywood. She was a member of First Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for many years.
After retirement, she traveled all over the world, many times.
She is survived by her son, Eugene (Duke) Miller and his wife, Deborah Price Miller and sister, Peggy Ferguson Gould.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene (Gene) Miller; parents, Ernest and Bessie Pope Ferguson; brothers, Eldridge, Euthel, Granville and Herman Ferguson and sisters, Sue Brown, Edna Ferguson, Inez Wick and Yvonnie Ferguson.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro.
Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Rev. Polly Robb officiating. Interment will be at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.
