Rev. Maurice Johnson, 72 of Section, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Haigwood Cemetery with Rev. Shannon Hilley and Rev. Dennis Mitchell officiating. Burial was held in Haigwood Cemetery.
Updated: December 23, 2020 @ 5:47 am
