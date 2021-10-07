Raymond Daryl Baugh, 56 of Paint Rock, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
He was a member of Claysville Holiness Church.
Graveside services were held on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at 2 p.m., at White Cemetery in Paint Rock with Michael Oneal and Paul Geckles officiating. Burial followed in White Cemetery.
Mr. Baugh is survived by his wife of 34 years, Cindy Baugh; son, Hunter Baugh; daughter, Savannah Baugh; sisters, Judy Hutchens, Evon McElyea, Margie Atchley, Lisa Lankford and Mary Nash and brothers, Wayne Baugh, Leon Baugh, Marvin Baugh and Larry Baugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Pauline Baugh.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.