Marie Kennamer Bobby, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 after a valiant battle against cancer.
A graveside service for the family was held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at Union Cemetery with Pastor Tommy Gray and Elder Darrell Chambers officiating. Family members served as pallbearers.
Marie was a devoted wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt and friend. She was loved by everyone who ever knew her. She was a lady of grace and compassion, and she loved her Alabama Roll Tide and her Utah Jazz.
Marie, or “Re” as she was affectionally known, could never quite finish telling a funny story without dissolving into giggles. She loved nature and all of God’s creations including the Wasatch Mountains in Utah and the Botanical Gardens in Huntsville.
Marie was born in Kennamer’s Cove on Aug. 5, 1943 to Talmadge and Annie Mae (Reed) Kennamer. She graduated from Woodville High School.
She then began her lengthy career at Thiokol in Huntsville culminating in her achieving the position of executive secretary of business development. After retiring, she and her husband, Carroll, moved to North Ogden, Utah for 15 years where she helped plant and grow Grace Bible Ministries before returning to Huntsville in 2010.
She was a member of Asbury Methodist Church and a devoted member of the women’s ministries there.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Carroll Bobb; sons, Gary (Beth) Bobb of Davidson, North Carolina, Randy (Cherie) Bobb of Frisco, Texas and Andy Bobb of Los Angeles, California; grandsons, Brandon, Logan, Alex, Wyatt and Austin; brother, Jimmy (Evie) Kennamer of Boaz; nieces, Debbie Manning and Stephanie (Jerry) Davis; nephews, Ronnie (Lorrie) Perkins and Jody (Christa) Kennamer and a multitude of great nieces and nephews and great great niece and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Talma Ann (Darwin) Perkins; her first husband, Wayne Thomas and her nephew, Jimmy Manning.
The family would like to thank the many care givers who showed great compassion for Marie during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the American Cancer Society and/or Alzheimer’s Association would be greatly appreciated.
Due to COVID concerns, the family will have a private family graveside service. The family plans to host a celebration of Marie’s life at a later date to be announced.
“Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in you. Show me the way I should go, for to you I lift up my soul.” (Psalms 143:8)