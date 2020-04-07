Talmadge Woodall, 79 of Stevenson, passed away on April 6, 2020.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Don Jacobs and Neil Smith officiating.

