Talmadge Woodall, 79 of Stevenson, passed away on April 6, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Don Jacobs and Neil Smith officiating.
Updated: April 8, 2020 @ 1:35 am
