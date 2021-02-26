Jerline Mason Stokely passed away on Feb. 2, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Campbell and Lisa (Daniel) Justice and grandchildren, Brandon Campbell, Vanessa Justice and Sarah Campbell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Gilbert Sr. and Edith Mason and son-in-law, Billy Campbell.
A graveside service was held on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at the Skyline Cemetery with Shirley Bynum and Pastor Johnny Johnson officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Valley Funeral Home in Stevenson.