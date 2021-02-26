Woodville, AL (35768)

Today

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.