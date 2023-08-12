Inez Woods Jackson, age 86, of Section passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
She is survived by daughters, Diane Woods (Dwight) Travis, Sharron Woods Cuzzort; stepdaughter, Sheryl Jackson Henderson; stepsons, Gregg and Dewayne Jackson; grandsons, Jim (Crystal) Woods Jr., Brad (Rachel) Travis, Derrick(Elizabeth) Cuzzort, Dustin (Rebekah) Cuzzort; step grandson Jonathan (Tia) Smith; granddaughters, Andea Travis (Mitchell) Stephens; step granddaughter, Krista Smith Bryant; ten great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by husbands, James “Woody” Woods, Jimmy Jackson; son, Jimmy Ray “Elvis” Woods; daughter, Teresia Woods Fortenberry; sisters, Dell Martin, Lou Holder, Martha Robbins, Estelle Edmonds, Ethel Pellam; brothers, Bud Webb, John Webb, Clarence Webb; parents, Jim and Wrea Webb.
Visitation was Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at Section Funeral Home. Funeral service was held on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Section Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was to follow at Section Bluff Cemetery.