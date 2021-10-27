Jimmy Don Gentle, 44 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at Highlands Medical Center.
Jimmy worked at Scottsboro Pawn Shop for several years. Jimmy was a graduate of Scottsboro High School and ITT Technical Institute.
Jimmy is survived by his mother, Donna Baker Knight and several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends too numerous to name.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Ray Gentle; stepdad, Ray Knight and grandparents, L.G. and Margie Baker, Willie V. and Carrie Gentle and Rayford and Frances Knight.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Staton, Jay Staton, Queenie Smith, Samuel Noble, Dean Tabacci, Jeremy Adams and Ben Gentle. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Shook and Joe Shook.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.