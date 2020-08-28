Barbara N. Putman, 79 of Hollytree, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Alton Downs officiating. Burial will follow at Clay Cemetery.
Mrs. Putman is survived by her daughter, Michelle Pratt of Huntsville; son, Steve Putman of Hollytree and granddaughters, Megan McClellan of St. Louis, Missouri and Phoebe McClellan of Huntsville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, O.A. Putman Jr. and parents, George and Lena Downs.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.