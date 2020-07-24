James David Warren, 67 of Stevenson, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.
