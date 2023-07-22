Mary Barron Evett, age 75, of Woodville, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She received the Holy Ghost on September 8, 1990 and praised the Lord for helping her with her cancer. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Holiness Church. She told everyone she was still here because of the Lord. One of her grandchildren asked her once if she had read every word in the Bible. She said “no, but I will” and over the years she read through the bible three times because if she was ever asked again, she wanted to be able to say yes. She leaves behind the love of her life, James Derrick “JD” Evett and a blended family, three daughters, Sherri Burgess (Ronnie), Nancy Jones (David) and Kim Davis (Randy; five sons, Alan Webb (Gena), Chris Webb (Michelle), Scott Webb Evett (Staci), James Evett Jr. (Sarah); 21 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 sisters; daughter-in-law, Amanda Webb.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Margie Barron, 1 brother,1 grandchild, first husband Jerry Webb and her baby boy James Waylon Webb.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Walls and Bro. Jamie Black officiating. The visitation will be Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. The burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.