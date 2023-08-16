Ed Brown, age 74 of Athens, Alabama entered into eternal life on Monday morning, Aug. 14, 2023.
Left to treasure his memory is his wife, Cynthia; sister, Glenna Turner (Don), nephew Vince (Patty) Turner of Bristol, Tn, nephew Angie (Greg) Turner of Marietta, and a host of other relatives and life long friends. Ed was a special Dad to Nicole (Chris) Robinson, Lauren Jones and Chris Morgan, and Wade (Kim) Jones. He was also beloved Papaw to three grandchildren. Born and raised in Bristol, he was employed in Titusville, Florida prior to relocating to the Huntsville area over thirty years ago.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn R. and Virginia Phillips Brown. Ed was a life long Christian of the Baptist faith. His home church was Belle Meadows Baptist, Bristol, Virginia. He lived each day grounded with faith and steadfast purpose to do the very best he could in this life. He was happiest rolling up his sleeves and quietly helping others. He was a long-time supporter of The Food Bank of North Alabama and The Downtown Rescue Mission. His well of compassion ran deep and his heart was always in a good place. Ed retired from Boeing as Information Technology Manager in 2013 following 40 plus years of service. He provided IT support across all Boeing programs. The latter part of his career was focused in support of Huntsville’s early Ground Based Mid-Course Defense Team, now the National Missile Defense System. He was blessed with a quick wit and remarkable interpersonal skills, and he developed outstanding leadership skills, along with acquiring a vast knowledge of computing platforms. His ethics were beyond measure. He was a fair, level minded, down to earth gentleman who deferred any and all credit to the team who surrounded him, the wife he adored, and the Lord above. Following retirement, he became active in woodworking. With patience and precision, there were only a few things that he couldn’t repair, and in those rare times, he engineered and manufactured something better. He was a NASCAR fan from the get-go. Sincere thanks for all the visits, phone calls, and prayers from so many far and wide. They were each special blessings. The family expresses gratitude to his long-time physician and fellow Vols fan, Dr Scott Royster; heartfelt gratitude to Shay and Mike, good friends who found time to help in the wee hours/any hour, special thanks to Wade for keeping him good company on long days, for helping with appts, short drives, chocolate shakes, and making sure he had his gravy biscuits each morning. Thanks to Lauren, Nicole, and Chris for the visits and food deliveries. Many thanks to the Athens Limestone EMS for Lift Assists, much appreciation to Blake, Project Lifesaver Coordinator at LCSO, and last but certainly not least, to Hospice of North Alabama (Florence, Al). Kindest thoughts and heartfelt appreciation to the entire team and especially Julie, Keith, Renae, and Tony, for your dedication, experience, support and compassion. Ed wanted to be at home and you and the Lord’s help, made that possible. He sent each of you and may he bless and guide you safely on.
A family graveside service is scheduled Thursday, Aug.17, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens in Hollywood, Alabama. Chaplain Tony Johnson will lead Ed’s home going service.