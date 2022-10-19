Barbara LaRue Lands, 79 of Scottsboro, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, surrounded by family.
LaRue was a devoted wife and mother and touched the lives of many through her kindness and through song. Although illness had taken her communication many years ago, her love for others and for the Lord never changed. She never lost sight of where she was headed and has finally made it home.
LaRue is survived by her husband of 61 years, Sam Lands; children, Ronny (Kristy) Lands, Keith (Kim) Lands, Samantha (Jimmy) Chapman and Annette (Steve) Curby; grandchildren, Kaye (Erin) Cancel, Adam (Maggie) Lands, Aaron (Carlie) Curby, Hannah (Tyler) Lowden, Morgan Lands, Ryan (Faith) Curby, Blake Lands, Matthew Chapman and Katelyn Lands; great grandchild, Danika Cancel; brother, Danny (Brindle) Bellomy and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Francis Bellomy; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Erskine and Ruby Lands and sisters, Debbie Rice and Wanda Griffin.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home, with her husband, Rev. Sam Lands, officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
