Barbara LaRue Lands, 79 of Scottsboro, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, surrounded by family.

LaRue was a devoted wife and mother and touched the lives of many through her kindness and through song. Although illness had taken her communication many years ago, her love for others and for the Lord never changed. She never lost sight of where she was headed and has finally made it home.

