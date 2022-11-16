James Leon Carson, 82, passed away Nov. 12, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Section Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at Pleasant View Cemetery.
Mr. Carson is survived by his sons, Timothy Carson and Labron (Carmella) Carson; grandchildren, Candi and Luke Smith, Crystal and Dustin Rogers, James Carson and Dustin, Ragan and Jackie and great grandchildren, Jaxon Smith, Jaelyn Smith, Ruby Rogers, Nola Rogers, Cameron Ragan and Thomas Ragan.
