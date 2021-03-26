Vicki Hardin, 71 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021. She worked in the office of Harbin Ford for many years.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with burial in Friendship Cemetery.
Ms. Hardin is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Fennell (Willie) and Rhonda Sanchez (Miguel); stepdaughters, Debbie Knight (Larry) and Ann Collins; stepsons, Danny Hardin, David Hardin and James Hardin; brother, Jimmy Kinsland; grandchildren, Patrick Burns, Jayla Hardin, Issaih Vasquez, Adreeyon Vasquez, Leandro Sanchez and Maria Vasquez; step grandchildren, Chris Collins, Michael Hardin, Jeremy Knight, Nick Knight, Matt Knight and Todd Wendt; nephew, Matt Kinsland (Khrista) and great nephew, Grover Kinsland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hardin; sister, Marsha Culver and parents, James and Maxine Kinsland.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.