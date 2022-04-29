Robert Earl “Rob” Coker Jr. went home to be with his Lord April 26, 2022 after succumbing to kidney failure.
He was born in 1956 to Judge Robert Earl Coker Sr. and Willa Crawley Coker, of LaFayette, Georgia. He attended school there and graduated from LaFayette High School. He received his bachelor’s degree with honors in communications at University of Georgia.
Rob was founder of UCTV, where he hosted, directed and produced content for the cable television station for several years before divesting to marry the love of his life, Linda Wilson, and move to her native Texas along with stepson, Jack.
Though the marriage did not stand the test of time, Robert’s relationship remained on good terms with the two.
After receiving a master’s in political science with honors at Southwest Texas State University, Robert came back to Georgia working in radio and television communications.
During that time, he found the calling of his Savior Jesus Christ. As a devout Christian, he was able to share the spirit with others while indulging in his passion for photographing churches throughout the south.
Robert was most proud of his witnessing to the incarcerated and helping to bring them into the Christian fold.
Robert is survived by his sister, Martha Coker Holloway; brother, George Cadwaller Coker and nieces, Christine, Debra and Amanda and their children.
They are grateful for the devotion of care giver Bobby Faulkner.
A celebration of life was held Friday, April 29, 2022 at Wallis Wilbanks Funeral Home in LaFayette. It was broadcasted live via Zoom.