Henry McCoy Kirby, 88, was born on Feb. 25, 1933 in Rosalie. He went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 30, 2021 in Orange Park, Florida, surrounded by his family.
Henry was a longtime resident of Langston and has been a Florida resident for the past 25 years. Henry served his country proudly in the United States Air Force and retired with over 20 years of dedicated service.
He was a past president of the VFW in Rainsville.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Minerva Kirby; his son, Jerry W. Kirby; siblings, A.J. Kirby, Henry Ted Kirby, T.C. Kirby and Imogene Thompson.
Henry leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Ricky M. Kirby (Cynthia); former wife and mother of his children, Edna Faye Kirby; daughter-in-law, Julia Dee Kirby; three grandsons, Christopher M. Kirby (Angel), Kevin A. Kirby (Audrey) and Jessie Kirby (Nyssa); granddaughter, DeeAnna Ownby; six great grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends.
Henry will be remembered as a man dedicated to his family, the love he had for his country, who loved photography and travel. Henry touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed by all who loved him and knew him.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., at Jacksonville National Cemetery, at 4083 Lannie Road in Jacksonville, Florida, with full military honors.
The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m., in the chapel at Jacksonville Memorial Gardens Funeral home, located at 111 Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite Veterans charity in his name would be appreciated.