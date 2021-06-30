John Stanley Putman, 85 of Estillfork, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Funeral services were held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church with Aaron Hinshaw officiating.
John is survived by his wife, Mary “Becky” Putman; son, Brian Putman (Lisa); daughter, Cassie Lyon (Larry); brothers, Joe Putman of Idaho and Jesse Putman of Indiana; grandchildren, Jesse, Michael, Kyle (Kateland), Chase, Hanna and Justin; great grandchildren, Hayden, Ellie, Owen, Tanler, Tucker and Hosanna; sisters-in-law, Susan Milligan (Don), Amber Doebler and JoAnn Bean and brother-in-law, Larry Lilly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sister.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.