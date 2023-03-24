Mr. Billy Dwain Lindsey aka “Wild Bill” was born on July 15, 1955, and died on March 19, 2023. He was a lifelong resident of Paint Rock Valley. He was loyal to his family and to his many friends. Billy had a big heart and would help anyone in their time of need. He was an avid Alabama fan and wasn’t shy about making wagers to make the game more interesting. He loved nature, beautiful scenery, collecting arrowheads and a good walking stick. At home you would find him blasting classic rock music while piddling around or sitting on his couch watching a western with his pup Paisley. All in all he was a moonshine drinking, fun loving, goodtime man..
Graveside services were be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Trenton Cemetery. The family received friends on Thursday, March 23, 2023, beginning at 11:30 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. at the cemetery.