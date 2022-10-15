Opal Garmany Hayne, 81 of Section, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at Section Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at Unity Cemetery.
Mrs. Haynes is survived by her husband, Jimmy D. Haynes; son, Byron M. (Stephanie) Haynes; granddaughters, Ashley (Andrew) Baldin and Taylor (Skylar) Chaney and sisters, Roxie (William) Bell and Gaynell (Bill) Zimmerman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charley and Daisy Garmany; sister, Lucille Garmany and brothers, Junior Garmany, Garvin Garmany, Ray Garmany, Roy Garmany, Lester Garmany, James Garmany, Irving Garmany and Carl Glenn Garmany.
